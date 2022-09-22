Kim Kardashian beheads enemy in hilarious House of the Dragon spoof with James Corden

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has parodied the hit new fantasy series, House of the Dragon.

In a recent appearance on The Late Night Show with James Corden, the socialite teamed up with host James Corden to put their “Targashian” spin on the Game of Thrones prequel.

Dressed in medieval attire, Corden decrees his new reign of “peace and prosperity”, announcing to his royal court that his first act as King will be “to pardon” his longtime enemy.

Kardashian then enters the room, greeting her “big bro” Corden before displaying the freshly severed head of said unnamed, fictional enemy.

“I literally just pardoned him!” Corden exclaims.

“Why? He’s so uninteresting,” Kardashian counters. “He added nothing to this kingdom.”

Titled “The Targashians” – a play on House of the Dragon’s Targaryen family – the spoof goes into The Kardashian’s popular direct-to-camera interviews with Corden and Kardashian as they take turns arguing over who should rule over Westeros.

The Targashians take over Westeros

“I run the Armored Shapewear line, the Greyscale Cosmetics company, dungeon reform,” Kardashian insists. “What else am I forgetting? Oh, body butter.”

After Kardashian offers to make amends with Corden with a poisoned smoothie, Kris Kardashian makes an appearance as the “Momager of Dragons”.

The video ends with Kardashian and Corden coming together in mutual agreement that they’ll share the throne, until Kylie Jenner makes a surprise entrance, killing them both.

“There’s only one King in this Kingdom and it’s King Kylie, b****es,” she declares.

House of the Dragon airs weekly on Sundays in the US, with the UK premiere arriving 2am the following morning on Sky. The episode will then be repeated at 9pm on Mondays, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after its initial airing.