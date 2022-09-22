Kim Kardashian beheads enemy in hilarious House of the Dragon spoof with James Corden
The Targashians take over Westeros in parody video
Kim Kardashian has parodied the hit new fantasy series, House of the Dragon.
In a recent appearance on The Late Night Show with James Corden, the socialite teamed up with host James Corden to put their “Targashian” spin on the Game of Thrones prequel.
Dressed in medieval attire, Corden decrees his new reign of “peace and prosperity”, announcing to his royal court that his first act as King will be “to pardon” his longtime enemy.
Kardashian then enters the room, greeting her “big bro” Corden before displaying the freshly severed head of said unnamed, fictional enemy.
“I literally just pardoned him!” Corden exclaims.
“Why? He’s so uninteresting,” Kardashian counters. “He added nothing to this kingdom.”
Titled “The Targashians” – a play on House of the Dragon’s Targaryen family – the spoof goes into The Kardashian’s popular direct-to-camera interviews with Corden and Kardashian as they take turns arguing over who should rule over Westeros.
“I run the Armored Shapewear line, the Greyscale Cosmetics company, dungeon reform,” Kardashian insists. “What else am I forgetting? Oh, body butter.”
After Kardashian offers to make amends with Corden with a poisoned smoothie, Kris Kardashian makes an appearance as the “Momager of Dragons”.
The video ends with Kardashian and Corden coming together in mutual agreement that they’ll share the throne, until Kylie Jenner makes a surprise entrance, killing them both.
“There’s only one King in this Kingdom and it’s King Kylie, b****es,” she declares.
House of the Dragon airs weekly on Sundays in the US, with the UK premiere arriving 2am the following morning on Sky. The episode will then be repeated at 9pm on Mondays, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after its initial airing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies