Kim Kardashian revealed that it’s become “easier” for her and her family to face online scrutiny after more than a decade in the spotlight.

The 41-year-old reality star discussed her and her family’s careers as reality stars during an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on Tuesday. During the conversation, the television host acknowledged how the Kardahsian-Jenner clan have “been in front of the camera” for over “15 years”, before asking the Skims founder how it has gotten easier for her to manage a lot of public criticism.

“It has gotten easier because I think you just get to a level where you see that so much of it is noise,” she said. “And we have each other, we have us as a support system. I couldn’t do it without my family.”

Kardashian went on to share that throughout all the criticism, her family knows what’s actually “happening” in their lives and that they’ve been able to “really lean on each other”.

“Just because when there’s maybe a little too much noise everyone’s there just to be like, ‘OK we know what’s real,’” she continued. “‘We know what’s happening. This doesn’t matter. Let’s all just come back to what we know, and that’s each other.’ And I feel so grateful that we had all of those experiences at the same time so we can really lean on each other.”

Kardashian and her family notably rose to international fame in 2007 after the release of their first reality show, E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons. Their second program, The Kardashians, was released on Hulu earlier this year. The first episode of season two will be airing in the US on Thursday.

This isn’t the first time that the reality star has spoken out about her success. During an interview with Interview Magazine last month, Kardashian discussed how people have questioned her about her talents and claimed that her “fame” didn’t come from being on reality television.

“People used to be like, ‘Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?’ And I’m like, ‘Didn’t know I needed one,’” she said. “I mean, I can give you a million f***ing talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f***ing s*** on the planet.”

She then shared where her talents could stem from, adding: “I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time.”