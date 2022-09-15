Kim Kardashian wants to date a scientist, doctor or lawyer after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian has revealed she can see herself dating a scientist, doctor or lawyer following her split with fellow celebrity Pete Davidson.

The reality star opened up about her love life during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week.

“I haven’t really thought about it because I’m not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus - finish school, all that,” Kardashian explained.

“I think it’s going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney, that’s maybe what I envision.”

