Kim Kardashian jokes about having many talents with her toes
“I could tell you the weirdest f***ing s*** on the planet,” the reality star tells Interview Magazine
Kim Kardashian has spoken out about some of her talents and joked about how she can do different things with her toes.
During a conversation with Interview Magazine, while appearing on the cover of its September 2022 issue, the reality star discussed how people have questioned her about what she’s famous for and told her that her “fame” didn’t come from being on a reality show.
Kardashian also noted that people would then ask her what her “talents” even are, before joking about how she could do “anything” with her feet.
“People used to be like, “Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?” And I’m like, “Didn’t know I needed one,’” she said. “I mean, I can give you a million f***ing talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f***ing s*** on the planet.”
She went on to address how her talents really stem from being a business woman, which are skills that she described as “a bit of magic”.
“But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time,” she continued. “I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.”
Kardashian is the founder of skincare and clothing brands, including Skims, KKW Beauty, and SKKN by Kim.
With Interview Magazine, she went on to discuss her Wikipedia page and was asked how she would rewrite it. It currently describes her as “an American socialite, model, media personality, and businesswoman”.
In response, Kardashian noted that while she would want to add some of her other roles to the page, she isn’t too concerned about people’s opinions of her.
“I don’t really care what people think of me or say about me. I mean, model, that’s funny,” she said. “But, I would just say more of the business side, because that’s all I’ve really cared about. Hopefully one day it can say lawyer and mother. I think those are my most important roles, but I don’t really look at my Wikipedia page, so I don’t really care.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian spoke about ex-husband Kanye West and how he help her throughout her career. Her comments also come shortly after the rapper critcised her and her family in multiple and now-deleted Instagram posts.
“I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect,” The Kardashians star explained. “I’ve also seen a s*** more recently — going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it.”
