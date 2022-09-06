Kim Kardashian warns US is ‘regressing’: ‘It’s really scary’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has candidly revealed her belief that the United States is “regressing” while reflecting on the reversal of Roe v Wade and the possibility that same-sex marriage is in “jeopardy”.

The Kardashians star, 41, shared her concerns for the state of the country during an interview with Interview Magazine, which saw her star on the cover with bleach blonde hair and eyebrows in an accompanying photoshoot.

During the interview, the reality star, who is currently studying to be a lawyer and who announced that she passed the “baby bar” law exam in December 2021, was asked about her studies, and how they influence her views on “what’s going on in America”.

In response, Kardashian said that it’s been “fascinating and scary” understanding the “process of how Roe v Wade got overturned,” which subsequently removed protections for abortion, before acknowledging the threat currently facing same-sex marriage.

“Just seeing how far our country has progressed, to then see it regress - it’s really scary to think that gay marriage is in jeopardy. If a court can decide what a woman does with her body, then it also puts having children through surrogacy, and things that I have been through, in jeopardy,” Kardashian said. “I always believed people should live their lives exactly how they want to, so it’s really scary to see all of this happening.”

The Skims founder and her ex-husband Kanye West, welcomed daughter Chicago, four, and son Psalm, three, via surrogate. The pair are also parents to daughter North, nine, and son Saint, six.

While speaking to the outlet, the beauty mogul was also asked for her advice on how to “fight back” against the issues facing those living in the US, with Kardashian revealing that she believes in the importance of “speaking your truth”.

“Never stop speaking your truth, and never stop fighting for what you believe in. I think it’s so important to use your voice and speak out, and I do think that it’s effective,” she said.

Kardashian also spoke about her work on justice system reform, and why she thinks it is important to help people. According to the billionaire entrepreneur, she became dedicated to helping people unjustly convicted of crimes after learning about one such case on social media.

“I just saw something on social media that I didn’t feel like was fair, and I didn’t understand it,” she recalled, revealing that the case referred to a woman who was jailed for her involvement as a mule in a drug case, but who hadn’t done “anything violent” and “never had a ticket in her life”.

According to Kardashian, she couldn’t understand the facts of the case, and how it could happen, so she “educated [herself] about it”. She also noted the impact visiting a women’s prison had on her beliefs, as she recalled her realisation that their “stories were all very similar”.

“They all committed a crime for their boyfriend, or for their husband. I mean, I probably did some dumb s**t at some point and I was maybe just a few decisions off of being in a similar situation, any of us could be,” she said. “Once I saw how broken the system is, I couldn’t stop. I have to help as many people as I can. These people are thrown away and put in prison and no one cares. It’s so heartbreaking.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian shared her thoughts on issues such as global warming, with the reality star noting that, while she “believes” in climate change, she also tries to be “realistic” about the anxiety she allows herself to feel regarding the state of the earth.

“I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life,” she said.