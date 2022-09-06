Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has said that while she “believes in climate change”, she has to be “realistic” about what she worries over.

The Kardashians star, who purchased a US$150m (approximately £130m) private jet earlier this year, said that when it comes to climate change, “I do what I can” but added that no one is “100 per cent perfect”.

In a new interview with Interview magazine, published on Tuesday (6 September), the 41-year-old business mogul was asked about whether she feels she takes action to “combat and prevent” global warming.

Kardashian replied: “I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help. But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”

Adding that she has “super climate change-involved friends” who she “love[s] learning from”, her advice to the public is to “pick and choose what really works for you in your life”.

“No one’s going to be 100 per cent perfect,” Kardashian said.

The SKIMS mogul showed off her new private jet in an episode of The Kardashians in June. The aircraft, which she dubbed “Kim Air”, features custom cashmere furnishings and luxury accommodations.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have faced criticism for their frequent use of private jets to travel around the US and the world.

In July, Kylie Jenner received backlash for bragging about her and Travis Scott’s two private jets while parts of the US and Western Europe struggled to cope with a record-breaking heatwave.

Jenner, 25, was dubbed a “climate criminal” after it was revealed that her jet had been used for trips as short as three minutes. It is unclear if Jenner was in the aircraft for the micro-journey.

Studies have shown that private jets have a disproportionately large impact on the environment, with a single jet able to emit two tonnes of CO2 in just one hour.

According to European clean transport group Transport & Environment, the wealthiest one per cent of the population are responsible for around 50 per cent of global aviation emissions.