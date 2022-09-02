Kanye West shares co-parenting struggles with Kim Kardashian

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.

Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.

The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, are attending Sierra Canyon school in Los Angeles, but West would like them to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.

West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications are currently open for the 2022-23 year for students to attend the “faith and project-based” school.

“It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school,” West said in one of his messages, referring to the area where Kardashian lives and the streaming service where her show, The Kardashians, airs. “I’m not the crazy one here. It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.”

(Instagram/@kanyewest)

After Kardashian sent him a message asking him to “stop”, he called on his ex-wife to talk in person, adding she doesn’t have “say so” of where the kids go to school.

“Why you get say say [sic],” West questioned. “Cause [sic] you half white?”

(Instagram/@kanyewest)

West also went on to take a swipe at both Kris Jenner and Kardashian’s former boyfriend Pete Davidson in the text messages.

In one message about Davidson, West wrote: “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit.”

(Instagram/@kanyewest)

During his relationship with Kardashian, Davidson appeared to get a tattoo with the letters “KNSCP” on it, suggesting it was the initials of Kardashian and her four children.

At one point, West also mentioned Jenner when he was talking about wanting his kids to go to Donda.

(Instagram/@kanyewest)

Kardashian shared a message from her mother to West in another screenshot that read: “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”