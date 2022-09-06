Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she thinks “blondes have more fun” whille appearing on the cover of Interview Magazine.

The 41-year-old reality star discussed the process of colouring her hair while appearing on the cover of the publication’s “American Dream” issue, which saw her posed in a denim jacket, jeans, high-waisted underwear, and white crop top. For the photoshoot, she had her hair and eyebrows dyed bleach blonde.

The magazine also featured photos of Kardashian posing in outfits including a black leather jacket and a pair of white underwear emblazoned with an American flag.

During the conversation, she addressed how she went from dark to blonde hair and was asked if she was going to keep dyeing it. In response, she said that she only plans on being blonde for “a little bit” longer, before opening up about how she feels with light hair.

“I feel like in the fall I’ll go dark, just because I don’t want to damage my hair. But, I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different,” she said.

On Twitter, multiple fans praised the cover and the Skims founder’s unique look, while others were less complimentary.

“Okay, but you kinda ate this up,” one fan wrote, while another said: “Did we just go blonde? I love this look OMG.”

However, other Twitter users not only claimed that Kardashian looks better with black hair, but they also poked fun at her bleach blonde eyebrows.

“We need your dark hair era back please,” one wrote.

“Kimberly the blonde eyebrows are not it sweetheart,” another added.

A third person wrote: “Omg never have blonde eyebrows again.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West and how he impacted her success. Although she said that the rapper helped her gain “respect” from other people, she also acknowledged how she’s grown herself through different “levels”.

“I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect,” she said. “I’ve also seen a s*** more recently—going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and was ruled legal single one year later. The former couple also share four children: North, nine, Chicago, four, Saint, six, and Psalm, three.