Kim Kardashian reveals how ex-husband Kanye West helped her ‘arrive in high society’

Kim Kardashian spoke out about ex-husband Kanye West and how he helped her throughout her career amid a recent surge in the rapper publishing troubling things about his personal life on social media.

The 41-year-old reality star addressed what she gained from her relationship with West in an interview with Interview Magazine for their “American Dream” issue.

During her interview, Kardashian was asked about her fame and if there was a point where she knew that she “really arrived in high society”. She credited West with giving her the opportunity to meet new people before adding that she’s gained “respect” from others through the different ways she’s been herself.

“I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect,” Kardashian explained.

“I’ve also seen a s*** more recently—going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it,” she added.

West and Kardashian went public with their relationship in 2012 and got married in 2014. Kardashian filed for divorce from the musician in February 2021 and was ruled legally single one year later. They now share four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Throughout their marriage, West was also known for picking out his then-wife’s outfits. The Skims founder admitted this during an episode of The Kardashians, saying West has always “dressed” and “styled” her.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Interview Magazine, Kardashian said people have asked her what she’s “famous for” and told her that her fame didn’t come from her reality show.

She also joked about how people used to ask her about what “talents” she has.

“I mean, I can give you a million f***ing talents.” the Skims founder said. “I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f***ing s*** on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.”

Kardashian’s interview comes out amid West publicly criticising his ex-wife and her family on social media yet again. In since-deleted Instagram posts, he claimed that Kardashian did not give him a “say” about where their children should go to school and lashed out at Kris Jenner for her parenting skills.