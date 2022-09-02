Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.

On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.

He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.

The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat where Jenner appeared to respond to his text messages about her.

Kardashian said in a message to West that her mum had asked: “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Ye responded back to the text, writing: “Ya’ll don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.”

These statements came after Ye’s co-parenting struggles with his ex-wife.

(Instagram/@kanyewest)

The argument appears to be about which school the former couple’s four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.

West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications are currently open for the 2022-23 year for students to attend the “faith and project-based” school.

“It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school,” West said in one of his messages, referring to the area where Kardashian lives and the streaming service where her show, The Kardashians, airs. “I’m not the crazy one here. It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.”

After Kardashian sent him a message asking him to “stop”, he called on his ex-wife to talk in person, adding she doesn’t have “say so” of where the kids go to school.

(Instagram/@kanyewest)

“Why you get say say [sic],” West questioned. “Cause [sic] you half white?”

West also went on to take a swipe at Kardashian’s former boyfriend Pete Davidson in the text messages.

In one message about Davidson, West wrote: “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit.”

During his relationship with Kardashian, Davidson appeared to get a tattoo with the letters “KNSCP” on it, suggesting it was the initials of Kardashian and her four children.

The Independent has contacted representatives for West and Kardashian for comment.