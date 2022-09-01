Kanye West announces plan to open Yeezy stores all around the world
‘I’ll buy the land and building then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally,’ rapper announced
Kanye West has announced his plans to open Yeezy stores worldwide.
In a new Instagram post on Wednesday (31 August), the 45-year-old rapper said that he plans on opening Yeezy stores worldwide.
“We are going to open a Yeezy stores [sic] world wide,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye, wrote. “Starting in Atlanta.”
He continued: “Who would be the best to open it? I’ll buy the land and building then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally.”
Ye also posted a call out for people who have more than 10 years of experience in the retail sector.
“Anyone who has over 10 years [of] retail experience and is ready to change the world, post your Instagram handle or store location in the comments and we’ll find you,” Ye wrote.
The Donda rapper simultaneously took a swipe at Gap and Adidas.
“I signed with both Adidas and Gap because it contractually stated that they would build permanent stores which neither company has done even though I saved both of those companies at the same time,” Ye wrote in a statement on Instagram.
The Independent has contacted Gap and Adidas for comment.
Soon after this post, Ye shared multiple screenshots of chats where many people reached out to him about his idea of opening Yeezy stores all over the world.
This initiative came one day after Ye accused Gap of holding a meeting about him, without him.
Ye posted a photo of what appeared to be a fluorescent Yeezy Gap lens for a pair of sunglasses, with a caption that read: “Gap held a meeting about me without me?”
The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a text message exchange in which he shared a photo of a model in a Gap T-shirt, and accused the company of stealing one of his designs.
“This is Gap copying YGEBB,” Ye wrote, referencing the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collaboration. He captioned the post: “But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing.”
