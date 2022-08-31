The hidden meanings behind Serena William’s US Open 2022 outfit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As Serena Williams prepares to retire from tennis this year, her all-black outfit for her first match at the 2022 US Open was full of hidden meanings.

The tennis star announced earlier this month that the “countdown has begun” on her 27-year career, as she plans to “grow her family”.

In an essay for US Vogue, Williams, 40, wrote: “I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment. I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst.

“It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads,” she added.

The 2022 US Open began on Monday 29 August in Flushing, New York City, with Williams playing and winning her first match against Danka Kovinic.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner wore a jet-black dress inspired by competition outfits worn by figure skaters, created in collaboration with Nike.

The dress featured a six-layered skirt, representing Williams’ six previous title wins in Flushing.

The jet-black bodice was encrusted with crystals that reflected light, “alluding to the night sky at the tournament”.

She also donned custom diamond-encrusted Nike trainers featuring her initials and custom gold shoelace tags, known as deubres.

(Nike)

According to Nike, the deubres feature 400 hand-set diamonds in black ceramic and were created in collaborations with the tennis star’s own jewelry brand, Serena Williams Jewelry.

“Historically, Serena’s love for, and training in, fashion has informed breathtaking, defining looks. For her latest outfit for Flushing, Serena took control, providing the full vision and dialing the details for a thrilling design created to make her feel comfortable and confident,” Nike said in a statement.

Williams’ four-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, wore a mini version of her mother’s outfit.

Olympia also wore white beads on her braided hair, just like Williams did when she made her tennis debut at the 1999 US Open.

Serena Williams with daughter Olympia and husband Alexis Ohanian on Arthur Ashe Stadium (Charles Krupa/AP) (AP)

In her US Vogue essay, Williams reflected on how difficult it was to come to the decision to retire, adding that she would not have to do so if she were a man.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair… Don’t get me wrong: I love being a woman and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia… But I’m turning 41 this month and something’s got to give.”