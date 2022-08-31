How to wear the Barbiecore trend, according to Khloe Kardashian

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Always three steps ahead of the latest trends, the once neutrals-loving Kardashian sisters are throwing their weight behind a new colour palette: all pink everything.

Khloe Kardashian is the latest star to endorse the so-called Barbiecore trend sweeping through Instagram and TikTok with a brand new “Pop Off Pink” Good American clothing line.

The meteoric rise of the monochromatic pink outfit arrives on the back of viral on-set images from Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film starring Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken).

In keeping with the likes of Jacquemus, Balenciaga, Loewe and Valentino, whose Autumn lines are brimming with rosy-toned garments and accessories, Kardashian’s fall collection has gone all in on the head-to-toe in pink look.

Think the “Sorority Pink” cat suit and matching leather bomber paired with the “Cinder-F*cking-Rella Pumps” in “Hot Pink”.

“I’m super, super excited that Barbiecore is a thing and that pink is everywhere. I’m a fan of the color. It adds vibrancy and life to the normally all-black wardrobe people gravitate to in the fall,” The Kardashians star, 38, told Elle on Wednesday (31 August).

“Don’t get me wrong, I love black as a core staple, but having a pop of pink here and there is fun. It’s such an Elle Woods thing to say, but it really does make you happy! I’d say it speaks to my soul.”

The Good American co-founder went on to offer some tips for those not quite ready to go “full Barbie”, which she admits “can get a little overwhelming.”

“You can do a pop of pink if you want to be a little trendy but aren’t comfortable going head-to-toe. You can mix and match, or you could be all monochromatic.

“There are no rules in fashion—and that’s the great part about fashion—but there are no rules with pink,” she adds.

Keen to stake her claim on the all-pink trend, and quick to shut down speculation she had leapt on the Barbiecore craze “two months ago”, she continued: “We thought of this about a year ago. Then when we started seeing everything else coming into play, I was like, “Yes! Okay, we’re on the right page.”

“It just happened; it was very serendipitous, but I’ve always been a big fan of pink.”

“I think everyone’s excited to have some variety for fall. I know it’s still hot everywhere. No matter where you are, it’s just boiling, so I think it’s a fun transitional color. With pink, it’s still hot, but we’re trying to transition. I think it’s great for everyone.”

Even Kardashian’s daughter, True, is a Barbie girl at heart. “She’s a pink girl, through and through,” the mother-of-two said. “Everything’s pink for her. Pink or lavender.”