Eva Mendes flashes photo of long-term partner Ryan Gosling on phone wallpaper
The photograph captures the ‘Barbie’ actor flexing his bicep while wearing a dark top
Eva Mendes has given fans a glimpse into her romantic life with long-term partner Ryan Gosling by flashing a photograph of the La La Land star on her phone wallpaper.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress, 48, teased fans as she revealed the black-and-white image of Gosling, 41, with whom she shares daughters Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six.
The image, which captured the Barbie actor flexing his bicep in a dark top, came as part of an Instagram video shared by Eva in which she documented some of her “cleaning must-haves.”
Mendes grinned and giggled as she showed the photograph to the camera while wiping her phone screen with a microfibre cloth.
Gosling’s sweet cameo in his partner’s cleaning video delighted fans, with one person writing: “The lock screen. God bless you and your family.”
Another quipped: “*[C]onstantly cleaning the phone just to see the screensaver randomly and not obsessively*.”
“That’s weird. I have the same screensaver!” a third person joked.
In an interview with Forbes earlier this year, Mendes spoke about how she divides up household chores with Gosling.
She said: “I’m not a clean freak by any means but I love having a clean house, and especially a clean kitchen and a clean sink.
“I feel like it’s part of mental wellness for me.”
Cooking, meanwhile, gets left to Gosling, she said, adding: “Hopefully it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well.
“It’s a team effort everyday, so if they see him and I switching off doing certain things that again aren’t specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance and harmony.”
