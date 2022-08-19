Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eva Mendes flashes photo of long-term partner Ryan Gosling on phone wallpaper

The photograph captures the ‘Barbie’ actor flexing his bicep while wearing a dark top

Emily Atkinson
Friday 19 August 2022 16:31
Comments
Eva Mendes says she asked Ryan Gosling for his Barbie underwear

Eva Mendes has given fans a glimpse into her romantic life with long-term partner Ryan Gosling by flashing a photograph of the La La Land star on her phone wallpaper.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress, 48, teased fans as she revealed the black-and-white image of Gosling, 41, with whom she shares daughters Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six.

The image, which captured the Barbie actor flexing his bicep in a dark top, came as part of an Instagram video shared by Eva in which she documented some of her “cleaning must-haves.”

Mendes grinned and giggled as she showed the photograph to the camera while wiping her phone screen with a microfibre cloth.

Gosling’s sweet cameo in his partner’s cleaning video delighted fans, with one person writing: “The lock screen. God bless you and your family.”

Recommended

Another quipped: “*[C]onstantly cleaning the phone just to see the screensaver randomly and not obsessively*.”

“That’s weird. I have the same screensaver!” a third person joked.

In an interview with Forbes earlier this year, Mendes spoke about how she divides up household chores with Gosling.

She said: “I’m not a clean freak by any means but I love having a clean house, and especially a clean kitchen and a clean sink.

Eva Mendes, 48, and Ryan Gosling, 41, share two daughters

(Instagram/ @evamendes)

“I feel like it’s part of mental wellness for me.”

Cooking, meanwhile, gets left to Gosling, she said, adding: “Hopefully it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well.

Recommended

“It’s a team effort everyday, so if they see him and I switching off doing certain things that again aren’t specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance and harmony.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in