Kaye Adams: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant and why is she famous?
‘Pray for me,’ said the journalist and TV presenter
Grab your partner by the hand... it’s time for Strictly Come Dancing again!
The hit BBC reality series is back for a landmark 20th series, with 15 new celebrities down to show off their moves on the dancefloor.
Among the roster this year are TV presenters, athletes, and pop stars. You can check out the full line-up here.
One of the contestants competing for the Glitterball trophy this year is Kaye Adams.
But who is Adams, and what has she said about appearing on Strictly?
Adams is a journalist and TV and radio presenter, best known for her anchoring role on ITV’s Loose Women.
Having started out as a news presenter, Adams has gone on to work in a number of diverse roles for different broadcasters.
Earlier this year, she launched a new podcast called How To Be 60 with Kaye Adams.
Shortly after Adams became the fourth contestant to be announced for this year’s Strictly, she said: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet.
“Pray for me!”
Strictly Come Dancing will return this September.
