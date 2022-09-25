Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jayde Adams has shared a behind-the-scenes clip from a costume malfunction ahead of her first Strictly Come Dancing performance.

Saturday (24 September) night’s first live show saw the stand-up comedian competing alongside her fellow contestants for the first time, performing a Samba to “Dirrty” by Christina Aguilera with partner Karen Hauer.

The routine began with Adams in a cleaning cupboard, before walking forward and ripping off her boilersuit to reveal a black dress.

However, in a clip shared to her Instagram on Sunday (25 September), the comedian’s original costume failed to tear away.

Adams saw the funny side and doubled over with laughter, then pulled out some moves from the routine in the jumpsuit.

“A professional,” one member of the audience could be heard shouting, with Adams then embracing Hauer.

The comic earned 23 out of 40 points for her first routine.

Discussing her partnership with Hauer during the Strictly launch show, Adams said: “Karen is Strictly. I’m so glad that I’m with a girl.”

Adams said that she’d always felt more comfortable with the idea of dancing with a woman on Strictly.

Adding that she didn’t want to “offend all the boys on the show”, she said: “They ain’t strong enough and that ain’t my fault”.

Growing up, Adams used to compete in freestyle disco dancing competitions with her sister Jenna, who died of a brain tumour in 2011. The last time Adams ever danced was with her sister.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Adams has said that Strictly Come Dancing is “everything I’ve ever worked towards”.

You can read more about Adams here.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One.