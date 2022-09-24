Jump to content

Jayde Adams: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant and comedian?

Comedian told The Independent that competing on show was ‘everything I’ve ever worked towards’

Isobel Lewis
Saturday 24 September 2022 18:41
Comments
Jayde Adams partnered with Karen Hauer on Strictly Come Dancing 2022

It’s time to put on your dancing shoes... Strictly Come Dancing is back.

The hit BBC reality series has unveiled a whole new roster of contestants for 2022, including TV presenters, athletes, and pop stars.

You can check out the full line-up here.

Among the lineup of contestants is comedian and actor Jayde Adams. She is coupled up with Karen Hauer.

Born in Bristol, Adams worked as a cabaret artist and Adele impersonator before turning to stand-up comedy.

She is a staple of the Edinburgh Fringe festival, where she recently performed her show Men, I Can Save You. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the show here.

As an actor, she’s performed in Alma’s Not Normal, while she has a starring role in forthcoming Take That film Greatest Days and has written and starred in her own ITV sitcom Ruby Speaking, out next year.

Growing up, Adams used to compete in freestyle disco dancing competitions with her sister Jenna, who died of a brain tumour in 2011.

Adams (right) with Sophie Willan in ‘Alma’s Not Normal'

(BBC / Expectation / Matt Squire)

In a recent interview with The Independent, Adams has said that Strictly Come Dancing is “everything I’ve ever worked towards”.

She said that the last time she ever danced was with her sister and that while she knew some Strictly fans may think she has too much dance experience for the show, she no longer had a “dancer’s body” and was prepared for the experience to be hard.

“I just think if Ashley Roberts from The Pussycat Dolls can go on the show, then Jayde Adams can go on it,” Adams said. “It’s gonna be hard work for me as it was for [2020 winner] Bill Bailey.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 24 September at 6.45pm on BBC One.

