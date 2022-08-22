Strictly 2022 to feature BBC centenary-themed week and return to Blackpool Tower
Dance competition returns to our screens in September
Strictly Come Dancing will celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week.
The BBC show returns for its 20th series this September, with 15 celebrity contestants – including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye, singer Fleur East and former England footballer Tony Adams – taking to the dance floor.
You can see the full line-up here.
The series launches on September 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the BBC 100 themed week announced alongside returning favourites like Movie Week, Halloween Week and the much-loved Musicals Week.
The BBC celebrates its centenary this year, and the themed episode will see Strictly couples “either dancing to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services”.
The flagship entertainment series will also return to Blackpool after a two-year absence.
The ballroom, which dates back to 1894, is ready to welcome more Strictly dancing feet after its floor recently had its most extensive restoration in 30 years.
Memorable Strictly moments from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom over the years include 2016’s entrance by former shadow chancellor Ed Balls, who was lowered from the ceiling playing a piano before taking to the dance floor to jive with Katya Jones to the Jerry Lee Lewis hit “Great Balls Of Fire”.
Another talked-about Blackpool moment includes Ann Widdecombe’s Samba alongside professional partner Anton Du Beke in 2010, which saw the pair both dressed in bright yellow and resulted in the former Tory MP earning the night’s lowest score of 13 out of 40.
As part of the centenary celebrations, the Strictly professionals will also perform routines “crashing” BBC shows and one dedicated to the BBC’s natural history programming.
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 17 September.
