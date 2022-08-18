Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s time to put up your disco ball... becauseStrictly Come Dancing is back.

The hit BBC reality series has unveiled a whole new roster of contestants for 2022, including TV presenters, athletes, and pop stars.

You can check out the full line-up here.

Among the contestants competing for the Glitterball trophy this year is Will Mellor.

But who is Mellor, and what has he said about appearing on Strictly?

Mellor, 46, is an actor who rose to fame in 1995 when he joined the cast of Hollyoaks as James “Jambo” Bolton until 1998.

He is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Broadchurch.

The star’s other credits include Hollyoaks, Line of Duty, and, most recently, ITV soap Coronation Street, in which he played Harvey Gaskell.

Mellor has also had a music career, reaching number five in the charts with his cover of Leo Sayer’s “When I Need You” in 1998.

He is married to a dancer, Michelle McSween, which could come in handy for Strictly. The couple share two children, 18-year-old Jayden and 14-year-old Renee.

Will Mellor (PA Media)

Speaking ahead of his Strictly appearance, Mellor said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.

“This is also my mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

Strictly Come Dancing will return this September.