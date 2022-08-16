Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Helen Skelton’s co-presenter has issued a jokey warning to Strictly Come Dancing producers.

It was announced on Saturday (13 August) that the Countryfile presenter would be taking part in this year’s series.

However, Skelton’s Summer on the Farm co-host Martin Hughes-Games has joked that bosses have taken on more than they bargained for.

“Helen’s a bit dodgy to work with,” the wildlife presenter told The Sun, adding: “She’s a safe pair of hands, but has to be reined in a bit because she has a tendency to be a bit wild.”

Hughes-Games, who hosted the live nature show with Skelton in July, continued: “We have someone from Channel 5 compliance, on set in South Yorkshire, who tells her that she mustn’t say too many naughty things. Although of course there’s always the chance that she might.”

Viewers praised the pair’s camaraderie during the series, with Hughes-Games often comedically telling Skelton to be “professional” when she joked about.

The full line-up for this year’s Strictly, which wil mark the BBC show’s 20th anniversary, has been revealed.

Speaking about her appointment, Skelton said she was “really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure”, adding: “I did the Christmas [version of Strictly] the other year. The hair is the best, the makeup is incredible, the costumes are incredible.”

She continued: “I thought this is madness to not do it, of course I should do it, it will be so much fun.”

Helen Skelton is an early favourite to win ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (Getty Images)

In April, Skelton revealed that her ex Richie Myler had “left the family home” just four months after they welcomed their third child.

“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to BBC One on 10 September.