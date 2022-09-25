Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Crown: First trailer for season 5 shows ‘all-out war’ between Charles and Diana

Netflix’s historical drama returns this autumn

Isobel Lewis
Sunday 25 September 2022 13:07
Comments
The Crown season 5: First teaser released

The first trailer for The Crown season five has been released, showing an “all-out war” between King Charles III and Princess Diana.

Netflix’s historical drama will next head to the Nineties in its forthcoming new season, with Dominic West playing the monarch-to-be while Elizabeth Debicki takes over the role of the late Princess of Wales.

At Netflix’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), viewers were given a first look at footage from the new season, as well as the date that the show would be hitting the streamer this autumn.

The trailer begins with a voiceover of a news reporter reading: “Buckingham Palace is issuing this statement: ‘It is with regret, the Prince and Princess of Wales are separating.”

Close-ups are shown of Charles and Diana’s hands, then faces, as other reports describe “uproar in Britain after Prince Charles bared his soul to the nation, but the Princess of Wales upstaged her husband”.

Recommended

Both Charles and Diana are then seen having their hair and make-up done as they prepare for their separate interviews.

“This is becoming all-out war,” another voice can be heard saying.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in the fifth season of ‘The Crown’

(PA Media)

Imelda Staunton will be stepping into Queen Elizabeth II’s shoes in the new season of The Crown, while Jonathan Pryce plays her husband Prince Phillip.

Production is currently underway on the show’s sixth and final season, but was forced to temporarily come to a halt earlier this month following the Queen’s death.

The Crown season five comes to Netflix on Wednesday 9 November.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in