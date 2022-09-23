Jump to content

Kendall Jenner didn’t mind wearing sheer top for first runway show: ‘I’m all good with the nipple’

Model told Vogue about the moment she walked the runway for Marc Jacobs in 2014

Saman Javed
Friday 23 September 2022 10:53
Comments
Kendall Jenner says her tequila brand is helping support the community of Jalisco

Kendall Jenner has disclosed that she felt “completely comfortable” wearing a sheer see-through top during her first runway show in 2014.

The supermodel and reality TV star made her catwalk debut in 2014 for Marc Jacobs.

Recalling the experience in a new episode of Vogue’s “Life in Looks”, the 26-year-old said she “weirdly had little nerves” as she made her way across the room.

“I had just turned 18 and I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc wants to put me in this sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game’,” Jenner explained.

Jenner walked the show in a brown form-fitting, low-cut sheer top, with cropped brown trousers, sheer brown tights and matching boots.

“I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out. I don’t mind, I’m all good with the nipple,” Jenner said.

“So, it didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like: ‘Dope, whatever they want. It’s their vision so let’s do it’. I was completely comfortable.”

Kendall Jenner walks 2014 Marc Jacobs show

(Getty/Neilson Barnard)

Reflecting on the beginning of her modelling career, Jenner said she “could not believe” that she was in the show at the time.

However, she said the walk was relatively easy because she was in flat boots, as opposed to tall heels.

“I remember going into my agency and getting a walking lesson, because I didn’t necessarily know what I was doing,” Jenner said.

“And I think I took the tips too seriously and ended up being really stiff when I got on the runway. I’ve learned a lot since then.”

Also in the episode, Jenner explained one of her recent looks while in Italy with her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker, during her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding celebrations.

Jenner made headlines when she stepped out in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana look which emulated a similar look worn by actor Monica Belluci at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival.

Jenner’s look comprised a high-waisted beige pencil skirt covered in brown and white floral patterns and a matching blazer with a singular button across the chest, exposing her stomach.

Photographs captured Booker walking beside Jenner in a matching all cream outfit.

“I felt really honoured to wear it,” Jenner said of the look. “We did not match on purpose, it just happened, we walked out and we were like, ‘Oh this is great’.”

