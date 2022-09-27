Khloe Kardashian sparks romance rumours with ‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone

Khloe Kardashian and actor Michele Morrone have sparked romance rumours after the pair were spied together after a Dolce & Gabbana runway show.

The 38-year-old supported her sister Kim Kardashian during Milan Fashion Week as she debuted her collection "Ciao Kim" in Milan on Saturday (24 September).

Her collection mainly featured black, white, beige, and silver pieces.

Mr Morrone, who starred in "The Next 365 Days" snapped a picture of the pair backstage, his arm wrapped around the Kardashian.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.