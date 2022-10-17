✕ Close Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck

George Floyd’s family has responded after Kanye West sparked fresh controversy by claiming that the 46-year-old Black man died from fentanyl abuse, and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that”.

Floyd was killed in an altercation with police in Minneapolis in May 2020, with video footage showing Officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, made the claims in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday while discussing Candace Owens’s documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

“They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” said Ye.

Floyd’s family responded to the Donda rapper’s drug claims via civil rights attorney Lee Merritt.

“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines and diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”