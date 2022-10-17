Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift has confirmed a forthcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show and also announced the first video release from her new album, Midnights, due for release this Friday (21 October).

In a video posted to Instagram, fans get a glimpse of Swift’s diary, detailing a timeline of events pre and post album release.

The calendar lists the album reveal as well as “a chaotic surprise” at 3am ET on Friday, and a release date for the “Anti-Hero” music video.

Post-album release, the star will then make appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the US and also feature as a guest on The Graham Norton Show on Friday 28 October.

The singer also revealed the release of an unnamed Midnights music video on 25 October.

The news comes right after Swift revealed the first lyrics from her new album Midnights.

The singer’s words were shared on a Times Square billboard at midnight on Sunday (16 October) in New York, giving fans a surprise taste of what’s to come.

The Spotify billboard reads: “I should not be left to my own devices”

Spotify then posted a video of the billboard which shows it lit up in a lilac colour with the caption: “When the clock struck Midnight in NYC, lyrics from #TSMidnighTS made their first appearance. Where to next?”

Many believe that the “where to next?” part of the caption is a teaser for further lyrics.

Swift revealed her new album at this year’s VMAs before gradually releasing the 13 song titles over the last few weeks via a TikTok series, titled “Midnight Mayhem with Me”.

One of the most anticipated tracks, “Snow on the Beach”, is a collaboration with Lana Del Rey.

Swift recently shared her secret songwriting technique during a lengthy awards acceptance speech for the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award as part of the annual Nashville Songwriters Association International ceremony.

The singer revealed that she has three secret genres that she refers to when writing new music: Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics, and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics.

“I’ve never talked about this publicly before, because, well, it’s dorky,” she began. “But I also have, in my mind, secretly, established genre categories for lyrics I write. Three of them, to be exact. They are affectionately titled Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics, and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics,” the singer said.