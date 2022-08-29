Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift has revealed more details of her forthcoming album after she teased its release at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (28 August).

While accepting the award for Video of the Year at VMAs, Swift said that her new album will drop on 21 October.

“And I will tell you more at midnight,” she added.

At 12AM ET on Monday (29 August), the singer, 32, announced that the album is titled Midnights and shared the album artwork on Instagram.

The accompanying caption read: “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

In the second slide of the Instagram post, which had received over 1.2 million likes within minutes of Swift posting it, she said Midnights is a “collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams”.

“For all of us who have tossed, and turned, and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes 12... we’ll meet ourselves”.

The Lover singer wowed fans with a surprise appearance at this year’s VMAs at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium on Sunday.

Returning to the awards after a three-year hiatus, Swift was nominated in all five categories, winning Best Longform Video, for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film, as well as Video of the Year.

The song is largely believed to be inspired by Swift’s former relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, though, the singer has never explicitly confirmed this.

During the award show, Swift was also spotted fangirling over Nicki Minaj during the rapper’s performance.