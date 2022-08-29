Taylor Swift reveals new details about her next album: ‘The stories of 13 sleepless nights’
‘Midnights’ will release on 21 October 2022
Taylor Swift has revealed more details of her forthcoming album after she teased its release at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (28 August).
While accepting the award for Video of the Year at VMAs, Swift said that her new album will drop on 21 October.
“And I will tell you more at midnight,” she added.
At 12AM ET on Monday (29 August), the singer, 32, announced that the album is titled Midnights and shared the album artwork on Instagram.
The accompanying caption read: “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”
In the second slide of the Instagram post, which had received over 1.2 million likes within minutes of Swift posting it, she said Midnights is a “collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams”.
“For all of us who have tossed, and turned, and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes 12... we’ll meet ourselves”.
The Lover singer wowed fans with a surprise appearance at this year’s VMAs at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium on Sunday.
Returning to the awards after a three-year hiatus, Swift was nominated in all five categories, winning Best Longform Video, for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film, as well as Video of the Year.
The song is largely believed to be inspired by Swift’s former relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, though, the singer has never explicitly confirmed this.
During the award show, Swift was also spotted fangirling over Nicki Minaj during the rapper’s performance.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies