Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at MTV VMAs in nude-look jewelled outfit

Swift has not attended the VMAs in three years

Tom Murray
Monday 29 August 2022 01:45
Johnny Depp appears as Moonman astronaut at MTV VMAs 2022

Taylor Swift wowed fans with a surprise appearance at the 2022 VMAs at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium on Sunday, 28 August.

The artist, who has a storied relationship with the awards, wore a dazzling, sheer diamond-look ensemble by designer Oscar de la Renta.

Returning to the awards after a three-year hiatus, Swift has been nominated in all five categories, winning Best Longform Video, for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film.

All Too Well stars Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as well as Swift herself – Swift thanked both in her speech.

The song is largely believed to be inspired by Swift’s former relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, though, the singer has never explicitly confirmed this.

Since the 2008 VMAs, Swift has received 11 awards out of 42 total nominations, not including tonight’s.

In 2009, Swift was at the centre of one of the most controversial incidents in awards show history. While Swift was accepting her “Moonman” for Best Female Video, Kanye West stormed the stage and grabbed her microphone, telling Swift: “Imma let you finish” but Beyoncé had “one of the best videos of all time”.

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs

(Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Follow live updates from the 2022 MTV VMAs here.

