Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at MTV VMAs in nude-look jewelled outfit
Swift has not attended the VMAs in three years
Taylor Swift wowed fans with a surprise appearance at the 2022 VMAs at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium on Sunday, 28 August.
The artist, who has a storied relationship with the awards, wore a dazzling, sheer diamond-look ensemble by designer Oscar de la Renta.
Returning to the awards after a three-year hiatus, Swift has been nominated in all five categories, winning Best Longform Video, for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film.
All Too Well stars Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as well as Swift herself – Swift thanked both in her speech.
The song is largely believed to be inspired by Swift’s former relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, though, the singer has never explicitly confirmed this.
Since the 2008 VMAs, Swift has received 11 awards out of 42 total nominations, not including tonight’s.
In 2009, Swift was at the centre of one of the most controversial incidents in awards show history. While Swift was accepting her “Moonman” for Best Female Video, Kanye West stormed the stage and grabbed her microphone, telling Swift: “Imma let you finish” but Beyoncé had “one of the best videos of all time”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies