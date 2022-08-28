Jump to content
Liveupdated1661716422

MTV VMAs 2022 – live: Eminem and Snoop Dogg to perform at New Jersey ceremony

Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Drake and Harry Styles are among the nominees for this year’s music awards ceremony

Roisin O'Connor
Sunday 28 August 2022 20:53
Comments
Madonna talks about her MTV Awards wardrobe malfunction

The MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (Sunday 28 August) at a live ceremony at the Pridential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

This year’s event will be hosted by rap stars LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, with performances to come from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, K-pop group BLACKPINK, and Italian rock band Maneskin.

See the full list of MTV VMA 2022 performers here.

Harlow and Lizzo are up against Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran for the coveted Artist of the Year prize. Reports have claimed that Johnny Depp will be among those attending the ceremony.

See the full list of MTV VMA 2022 nominees here.

Follow the liveblog below

1661714721

MTV VMAs 2022 to kick off in Newark, New Jersey

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for the MTV VMAs 2022.

This year’s ceremony is taking place tonight (Sunday 28 August) in Newark, New Jersey, with not one but three hosts to keep you entertained through the evening: Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

Organisers have also booked a number of stars for live performances, including Lizzo, K-pop group BLACKPINK, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and Italian rock band Maneskin.

Harlow and Maneskin are slightly controversial appearances due to the fact that they both dropped out of Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK to make it to the VMAs. I guess money (and primetime TV slots) talk...

Let’s take a look at this year’s nominees, shall we?

MTV VMAs 2022 announce Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish among nominees

This year’s ceremony will be held on Sunday, 28 August at 8pm ET

Roisin O'Connor28 August 2022 20:25

