MTV VMAs 2022 – live: Eminem and Snoop Dogg to perform at New Jersey ceremony
Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Drake and Harry Styles are among the nominees for this year’s music awards ceremony
The MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (Sunday 28 August) at a live ceremony at the Pridential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
This year’s event will be hosted by rap stars LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, with performances to come from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, K-pop group BLACKPINK, and Italian rock band Maneskin.
See the full list of MTV VMA 2022 performers here.
Harlow and Lizzo are up against Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran for the coveted Artist of the Year prize. Reports have claimed that Johnny Depp will be among those attending the ceremony.
See the full list of MTV VMA 2022 nominees here.
Follow the liveblog below
MTV VMAs 2022 to kick off in Newark, New Jersey
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for the MTV VMAs 2022.
This year’s ceremony is taking place tonight (Sunday 28 August) in Newark, New Jersey, with not one but three hosts to keep you entertained through the evening: Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.
Organisers have also booked a number of stars for live performances, including Lizzo, K-pop group BLACKPINK, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and Italian rock band Maneskin.
Harlow and Maneskin are slightly controversial appearances due to the fact that they both dropped out of Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK to make it to the VMAs. I guess money (and primetime TV slots) talk...
MTV VMAs 2022 announce Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish among nominees
This year’s ceremony will be held on Sunday, 28 August at 8pm ET
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies