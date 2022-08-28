MTV VMAs 2022: LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow to host

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This weekend’s MTV VMAs will have three hosts; rap stars LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

The trio will introduce and present Sunday’s (28 August) ceremony at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and will appear alongside the evening’s performers, which include Eminem and Snoop Dogg in a first-of-its-kind appearance, as well as Lizzo, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Måneskin and Kane Brown.

Having multiple hosts is nothing new to the VMAs, which were first anchored by Bette Midler and Dan Aykroyd in 1984. Other previous hosts include Katy Perry, Arsenio Hall, Jack Black, Russell Brand, Chris Rock and last year, Doja Cat.

LL Cool J is a three-time nominee who won in 1991 for best rap video for “Mama Said Knock You Out,” and was a recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997.

Minaj has been nominated and won five times at the VMAs and is nominated in the best hip-hop video category this year. She will also get the Video Vanguard Award this year, joining such previous winning music luminaries as Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Harlow, nominated in 2020 for song of the summer for "Whats Poppin,” is tied for the most nominations this year with seven, including artist of the year and video of the year. He will also make his VMA solo debut performance. At last year’s VMAs, Harlow and Lil Nas X gave the debut performance of “Industry Baby.”

Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar also have seven nominations.

Harlow, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

Extra reporting by AP