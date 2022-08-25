Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform together at the MTV Video Music Awards this weekend.

The event will take place this Sunday (28 August), broadcasting live from New Jersey.

The joint show will be the first collaboration between the two rappers in more than 20 years.

It has been 12 years since Eminem last performed at the VMAs, with Snoop Dog having last performed there 17 years ago.

In February, the pair joined forces with Dr Dre, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for a star-studded Super Bowl halftime show.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, MTV has said the show will be a “first of its kind” performance of “From the D 2 The LBC” inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse.

Otherside – an American video game developer based in Boston – describes itself as “a gamified interoperable metaverse currently under development. The game blends mechanics from massively multiplayer online role playing games (MMORPGs) and web3-enabled virtual worlds.

“Think of it as a metaRPG where the players own the world, your NFTs can become playable characters, and thousands can play together in real time.”

Eminem, Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige and Snoop Dogg at the Super Bowl halftime show (Getty Images)

Eminem and Snoop Dogg join an exciting lineup of artists who will perform that evening, including Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Panic! At the Disco, BLACKPINK, and Anitta.

You can find the full list of artists performing at this year’s VMAs here.

Sources cited as “close” to Johnny Depp have also said that the actor will make an appearance via video. The source claimed Depp will dress up as the silver astronaut statue awarded to VMA winners.

This year’s ceremony will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Centre on Sunday 28 August at 8pm ET.