Super Bowl halftime show live: Updates as Eminem and Kendrick Lamar to perform
Hip-hop stars will perform on one of the world’s biggest stages as millions tune in to watch live
Fans are preparing to watch one of the most anticipated Super Bowl halftime shows in years, with Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J Blige all headlining.
The 2022 Super Bowl takes place tonight (13 February) at the SoFi Stadium in LA, with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s the first time that the Super Bowl – one of the biggest sporting events of the year in the US – will return to the Los Angeles area.
The Super Bowl is scheduled for kick off at 6.30pm ET, or 11.30pm GMT for UK viewers. While it is subject to change, the halftime show generally begins at around 8pm ET(1am GMT).
Viewers can watch the game on BBC One as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.
The game will also be broadcast online via the BBC website and Sky Go app.
Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige, and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira.
Last year, The Weeknd delivered an acclaimed set at at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Read more
Follow the liveblog below
Mickey Guyton performs the US national anthem in historic moment
A spectacular rendition of the US national anthem from country music singer Mickey Guyton just now.
Guyton has broken down a number of barriers in her industry over the past year, including sporting an Afro during her empowering performance of “Love My Hair” at the CMAs.
“It’s Black History Month, and a Black country singer gets to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Wow,” she told the New York Post this week.
“This is a huge moment for me. It’s a huge moment for black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can.”
“I set my intentions with singing the national anthem. I was like, ‘OK, togetherness is what I really want,’” she continued. “So, I felt the way that people would feel togetherness is if I had a choir, with people that I believe represent America. And, you know, I have everybody from my black queen to a redneck cowboy to a girl that has one leg in this choir. And that’s the America that I’m proud of — us all standing together. We all belong.”
