Eminem has admitted his fears of messing up at the Super Bowl and being remembered for it “forever”.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper will perform during Sunday (13 February) night’s halftime show alongside Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg.

Appearing on SiriusXM show Sway in the Morningon Friday (11 February), Eminem said that he was incredibly nervous about the performance.

“​​I’mma tell you, it’s f***ing nerve-wracking,” the rapper said, repeating: “It’s f***ing nerve-wracking.”

He continued: “To me, it’s like… there’s nothing more final than live TV. So, if you f*** up, your f*** up is there forever.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eminem said that he had been “blown away” by Dr Dre’s production and Lamar’s “top tier” lyrics for the show.

“When the whole thing started going down and we were like, ‘OK, this might be actually serious,’ I was trying to envision what Dre might do,” he told host Sway Calloway.

“I was thinking like, yeah, that’s dope that all of us are gonna rap together, right, and that kind of thing, but I didn’t expect the production to be like this.”

On Friday, a three-minute trailer for the joint performance was released, showing all five artists receiving a text on their phone.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The concluding scene sees the musicians walking together towards the SoFi stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

You can find out how to watch the Super Bowl here.