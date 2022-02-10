Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show ‘dream come true’

Snoop Dogg has said he doesn’t plan on getting nervous until after he’s performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper is headlining the event in Los Angeles on Sunday 13 February alongside Kendrick Lamar, Dr Dre, Mary J Blige and Eminem.

“For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” he told the Associated Press.

“I’m not going to understand it until it happens,” he explained. “While it’s happening, I’m in the zone. I’m stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation.

“After the fact, it’s when I’ll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I’m going through it, it’s nothing.”

Despite this, the artist and new owner of Death Row Records said performing at the Super Bowl in his home state of California was “a dream come true”.

“We’re all one. We’re all united together,” the 50-year-old said of his fellow artists. “If you really look at it, that’s what the world needs to understand that we need to come together as opposed to division or separation.”

He, Blige, Eminem, Lamar and Dr Dre join an esteemed group of artists to have headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, including Beyoncé, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Shakira, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Bruce Springsteen.

“I’m still thinking I’m in a dream because I can’t believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl,” Snoop said.

“We’re just going to wait for that moment and put something together that’s spectacular, and do what we’re known for doing and add on to the legacy.”

Kendrick Lamar and Eminem are also performing at the Super Bowl halftime show this year (Getty)

Snoop is experiencing one of the biggest weeks of his career in some time. Along with the Super Bowl on Sunday, it was announced today (10 February), that he is the new owner of Death Row Records, after he apparently bought the record company from MNRK Music Group.

Founded in 1992 by Dr Dre, Marion “Suge” Knight, The DOC and Dick Griffey, Death Row Records is responsible for launching the career of artists including Tupac Shakur and Snoop himself.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop said in a statement.

“It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members.”

“This is an extremely meaningful moment for me,” he added. “I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press