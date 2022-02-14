Kanye West was spotted with his daughter North watching the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in the climax of the 2021 NFL season at So-Fi Stadium.

The controversial rapper and producer was filmed wearing a black mask covering his face while sitting with North and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The trio were shown on the jumbotron, with North appearing to be caught off-guard as she realised she was on the giant screen.

West’s presence at the game comes just hours after he went on his latest Instagram rampage against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson.

The “Famous” artist, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, was also embroiled in a row with pop star Billie Eilish this week, after he accused her of insulting fellow rapper Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old stopped in the middle of her performance at State Farm Arena in Atlanta last week after she noticed a fan having difficulty breathing.

After the incident had been seen to, she told the crowd: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

Many interpreted Eilish’s comment as a put-down of Scott, who continued to perform at his Astroworld concert in November while people in the crowd were being crushed.

Sharing a news report about Eilish “dissing” Scott, West (who has legally changed his name to Ye) wrote on Instagram: “Come on Billie we love you please apologise to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen.”

“Literally never said a thing about Travis,” Elish wrote in the comments section of Ye’s post. “Was just helping a fan.”

Ye has since deleted the Instagram post, but has continued to go after Davidson on social media. His public behaviour towards Kardashian has alternated between accusing her of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago by allegedly not sharing the address for her birthday party, and continuing to suggest he wants to reconcile.

“The Super Bowl brings families together... for everyone married hold your spouse close make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them,” he wrote.

Appearing to refer to Davidson, he continued: “There’s a skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children... I wish my wife was with me and our children sitting at the 50-year line. Kim Kardashian always remember West was your biggest W [win].”

Kardashian received praise this week for her interview in Vogue, in which she explained her reasons for divorcing West.

Follow live updates from the Super Bowl here.