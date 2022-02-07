Billie Eilish stopped in the middle of her performance at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday (5 February) after she noticed a fan having difficulty breathing.

“You need an inhaler?” she asked the concertgoer, who was near the front of the stage. Eilish then turned to her crew, asking: “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

“It’s OK, we got one,” Eilish then said, adding: “Give her some time. Don’t crowd.”

“You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?” she asked, before mouthing: “I love you.”

Later in the show, she told the crowd: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

Many have interpreted Eilish’s last comment as a put-down of Travis Scott, who continued to perform at his Astroworld concert in November while people in the crowd were being crushed.

In an interview a month after the tragedy, Scott claimed he wasn’t aware people were seriously injured and had died until after his performance was over.

“It wasn’t really until minutes before the press conference until I figured out exactly what happened. Even after the show, you’re just kind of hearing things, but I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference,” he told Charlamagne Tha God.

“I stopped like a couple of times just to make sure everybody was OK,” said Scott. “I just really go off the fans energy as a collective, you know? Call and response. I just didn’t, I just didn’t hear that.”

“Billie Eilish dissing Travis Scott at her concert was a bad b**** move,” tweeted one fan.

Another posted: “I literally never wanna see people defending Travis Scott again after what Billie Eilish did last night at her show. She stopped her show to get someone a f***ing inhaler and said ‘I wait to make sure people are okay before I continue’ THATS SOMEONE THAT CARES ABOUT THEIR FANS.”