Kanye West crosses Pete Davidson out of Instagram photo amid Kid Cudi feud

Kanye West crossed Pete Davidson out of an Instagram photo amid his feud with Kid Cudi.

The Saturday Night Live comedian is currently dating Kim Kardashian, with West publicly declaring on social media this week that he wants his family with the reality star to be brought back together.

Seemingly as a result, West – who last year legally changed his name to Ye – is now feuding with Cudi for being friends with Davidson.

In a since-deleted Instagram post initially shared on Saturday (12 February), West posted a handwritten note claiming that the “Day ‘n’ Night” musician would no longer be collaborating with him on his forthcoming album Donda 2.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda [2] because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote.

He then added: “We all speak in Billie language now,” a reference to comments made by singer Billie Eilish that some have perceived to be about Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy.

West’s since-deleted note about Cudi (Kanye West/Instagram)

Cudi commented: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f***in dinosaur hahaha,” and tweeted: “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

West has since accused Cudi of backstabbing him, posting a picture of West and Cudi with Davidson and Timothée Chalamet from 2019.

However, he drew a red “X” over Davidson’s face, captioning the post: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

He also posted a meme pitting himself against Davidson in a parody of Captain America: Civil War. On one side are West, Drake, Julia Fox, Scott and Future, on the other are Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Eilish and Taylor Swift.

The Independent has contacted Davidson’s representatives for comment.

It’s not the first time West and Cudi have publicly feuded, with West publicly commenting that he “birthed” his fellow rapper after he attacked him on Twitter in 2016.

However, they later publicly reconciled, with West calling Cudi “the most influential artist of the past 10 years”.