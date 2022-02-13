Super Bowl 2022: Every trailer to expect during the game
Including ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ and ‘Doctor Strange 2’
With Super Bowl 2022 comes a new batch of fresh trailers to watch.
The sporting event takes place on Sunday night (13 February) and, while many will tune in to see the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, others will be excited to get a glimpse at forthcoming movies and TV shows.
Considering how many people watch the Super Bowl around the world, studios view the event as the perfect time to promote their new titles – and 2022 is no different.
Titles expected to release new footage during the Super Bowl includes Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings TV show, Marvel sequel Doctor Strange 2 and Dwayne Johnson’s DC film Black Adam.
Elsewhere, both Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Jordan Peele’s Nope will have their new trailers shown on TV after dropping online over the weekend.
Below is every trailer shown during Super Bowl 2022 – as they arrive.
