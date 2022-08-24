Jump to content
Johnny Depp to make ‘comeback’ appearance at MTV VMAs, reports claim

Source says actor will appear at awards ceremony via video link

Isobel Lewis
Wednesday 24 August 2022 14:58
Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez speaks out about his appeal in Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp will make a “comeback” appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, reports have claimed.

Depp is in the midst of returning to public life after winning his multi-million dollar defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

He is set to direct his first feature film in 25 years and star as King Louis XV in French filmmaker Maïwenn’s forthcoming film Jeanne du Barry.

Now, a source cited as “close” to Depp has told The New York Post that the actor will make an appearance via video at next week’s VMAs, which takes place on 29 August.

The source claimed that Depp will dress up as the silver astronaut statue awarded to VMA winners.

The Independent has contacted Depp’s representatives for comment.

Depp leaving his trial in May

(Getty Images)

Depp won his legal case against Heard after suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post, about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse. His lawyers said Heard falsely implied that he abused her during their relationship.

In June, the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

She was demanded to award him $10m (£8.4m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4.2m) in punitive damages. Heard was found to have a partial win in her case and was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

