Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello has spoken out about the terrifying infinity pool scene from season five.

The recent season of the Netflix real estate reality show saw new broker Emma Hernan run across the ledge of one of the house’s dauntingly high infinity pools to pose for a photo.

Sitting down for Variety’s “Making a Scene”, DiVello and stars Chrishelle Staus and Hernan broke down the moment from episode two’s “New Blood” that left viewers horrified.

“I thought production was going to step in,” Straus said. “This is one of those things that I legitimately thought, ‘There’s no way on this set...I can’t be the only one that’s going to object to this.’”

“No one stopped me. I figured ehh it’s really dangerous, someone will stop me,” Hernan explained. “I’m clumsy, so I probably shouldn’t be doing those things.”

In the scene, Hernan can be heard telling Straus: “You don’t get pools like this. I just want to go walk across that.”

“Ok, well don’t do that,” Staus objects, before Hernan responds: “If I took my heels off, I could do it.”

Emma Hernan and Chrishelle Stause on ‘Selling Sunset’ (Netflix)

Recalling the moment, Staus said: “I can see every thought go through my head when I watch this, to this day, when I see this scene. Because there’s the initial part where I’m like ‘She must be joking ha ha no you’re not doing that.’ And then it gets to where it’s like ‘Oh my God, she might actually do this.”

As Hernan walks out on the ledge, Straus watches in horror. After quickly taking the photo, Hernan proceeds to run back to solid ground.

“The absolute terror in Chrishelle’s face is what makes the scene for me,” DiVello added. “I wasn’t on set that day. But I’m telling you this much, if I was the shooter, [Hernan] never would have walked out on that pool.

“I don’t think there’s enough insurance in the world to cover.”

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.