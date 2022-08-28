Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The MTV VMAs are almost upon us, with this year’s ceremony seeing artists from Billie Eilish and Drake to Lizzo and Harry Styles competing for the top prizes.

The 2022 ceremony will have not one host but three, with rap stars LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow all set to anchor the event.

The night is also reported to feature a line-up of performers that is already proving controversial.

Find out below how and when to watch the MTV VMAs…

When are the MTV VMAs?

The MTV VMAs will take place at 8pm ET on Sunday, 28 August at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. This means that, in the UK, the ceremony will air at 1am on Monday, 29 August.

How to watch the MTV VMAs in the UK and the US

UK viewers can watch the VMAs on MTV and MTV.com.

US viewers can watch the ceremony on MTV, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.

Billie Eilish at Glastonbury (Getty Images)

Online streaming options also include Hulu+ Live TV and YouTube TV – both of which have free-trial periods.

Find the full list of nominees here and the line-up of performers here.