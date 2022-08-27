The 2022 MTV VMAs could be one of the most controversial in years

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

We are just days away from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

This year’s ceremony will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday 28 August at 8pm ET.

While many artists will be honoured with awards at the MTV VMAs, others intend to wow viewers with live performances.

This year, an exciting lineup of artists promises to thrill, but they could also cause major controversy if some reports are to be believed.

A source cited as “close” to Johnny Depp has said that the actor will make an appearance via video at the VMAs.

The source claimed Depp will dress up as the silver astronaut statue awarded to VMA winners.

The claim comes months after Depp won his legal case against his ex-wife Amber Heard whom he sued over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse. His lawyers said Heard falsely implied that he abused her during their relationship.

In June, the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers (left) and Nicki Minaj are set to perform at the 2022 VMAs (Getty Images)

MTV has not included Depp in its list of performers, nor publicised the fact that he may be there.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will also be heading up a “first of its kind” performance of “From the D 2 The LBC” inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse. The joint show will be the first collaboration between the two rappers in more than 20 years.

Here’s who is set to perform at the 2022 MTV VMAs:

Eminem and Snoop Dogg

Lizzo

Nicki Minaj

Panic! At The Disco

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Måneskin

Marshmello x Khalid

Jack Harlow

BLACKPINK

Anitta

J Balvin

Kane Brown

Other artists in the lineup have had their share of controversies, too. Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis infamously admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl in his 2004 memoir, Scar Tissue.

Meanwhile, Minaj made headlines during the pandemic after refusing to attend the 2021 Met Gala in New York City because attendees were required to provide proof of immunization. Her reasoning? She said her cousin’s friend in Trinidad “became impotent” and had swollen testicles after the vaccination.

Depp or no Depp, the 2022 VMA performances are bound to cause a stir.

You can find a full list of this year’s VMA nominees here.