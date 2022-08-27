Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The 2022 MTV VMAs could be one of the most controversial in years

Reports have suggested that Johnny Depp may appear at the ceremony this Sunday

Tom Murray
Saturday 27 August 2022 13:58
Comments
Kanye West says God told him to crash Taylor Swift's 2009 MTV VMA speech

We are just days away from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

This year’s ceremony will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday 28 August at 8pm ET.

While many artists will be honoured with awards at the MTV VMAs, others intend to wow viewers with live performances.

This year, an exciting lineup of artists promises to thrill, but they could also cause major controversy if some reports are to be believed.

A source cited as “close” to Johnny Depp has said that the actor will make an appearance via video at the VMAs.

Recommended

The source claimed Depp will dress up as the silver astronaut statue awarded to VMA winners.

The claim comes months after Depp won his legal case against his ex-wife Amber Heard whom he sued over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse. His lawyers said Heard falsely implied that he abused her during their relationship.

In June, the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers (left) and Nicki Minaj are set to perform at the 2022 VMAs

(Getty Images)

MTV has not included Depp in its list of performers, nor publicised the fact that he may be there.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will also be heading up a “first of its kind” performance of “From the D 2 The LBC” inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse. The joint show will be the first collaboration between the two rappers in more than 20 years.

Here’s who is set to perform at the 2022 MTV VMAs:

  • Eminem and Snoop Dogg
  • Lizzo
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Panic! At The Disco
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Måneskin
  • Marshmello x Khalid
  • Jack Harlow
  • BLACKPINK
  • Anitta
  • J Balvin
  • Kane Brown

Other artists in the lineup have had their share of controversies, too. Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis infamously admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl in his 2004 memoir, Scar Tissue.

Meanwhile, Minaj made headlines during the pandemic after refusing to attend the 2021 Met Gala in New York City because attendees were required to provide proof of immunization. Her reasoning? She said her cousin’s friend in Trinidad “became impotent” and had swollen testicles after the vaccination.

Recommended

Depp or no Depp, the 2022 VMA performances are bound to cause a stir.

You can find a full list of this year’s VMA nominees here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in