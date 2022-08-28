MTV VMAs 2022: The best dressed stars on the red carpet
Celebrities attend the 2022 MTV VMAs in their boldest fashion looks
Madonna talks about her MTV Awards wardrobe malfunction
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are officially here and the fashion is set to be next level.
This year’s VMAs will be held at 8pm (ET) tonight (28 August) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. For the first time ever, the 2022 ceremony will have not one but three hosts – LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will all be the emcees for the evening. The award show will also feature appearances from some of the biggest musicians in the world, including Billie Eilish, Drake, Lizzo and Harry Styles.
But before this year’s MTV VMAs ceremony comes the star-studded red carpet, which has been notorious for some of the boldest fashion choices in award show history. From Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress to Katy Perry’s homage to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s double denim moment, the red carpet is sure to bring some unexpected looks.
The 90-minute MTV VMAs Pre-Show begins at 6:15pm (ET) and will be livestreamed on MTV’s YouTube channel. Nessa, Kevan Kenney, and celebrity correspondent Tate McRae will host the red carpet livestream.
Here are some of the best dressed celebrities at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
Lizzo
Lizzo, who is nominated for four awards tonight, arrived at the Prudential Center in a couture Jean Paul Gaultier gown. The blue-black dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, with puffed sleeves and an overflowing train.
LL Cool J
LL Cool J, who is one of the hosts for this evening’s ceremony, was dressed in an all-black ensemble. The rapper wore a black leather jacket with gold detailing, matching black joggers, and his signature shades. He accessorised the look with a black beanie and a three-finger ring with the words, “Cool J”.
Jack Harlow
The “First Class” rapper also walked the red carpet in a black leather look and sunglasses. He paired the suit jacket with a ruched turtleneck. Harlow is nominated for six awards tonight.
Blackpink
Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink were a vision in black as they arrived at the VMAs red carpet. Lisa and Jennie opted for cut-out, midriff-bearing moments, while Jisoo’s dress featured a lace bodice and floral skirt. Meanwhile, Rosé wore a longsleeve turleneck dress with a train.
Khalid
The “Location” singer wore an orange and pink Versace number on the MTV VMAs red carpet.
Colton Haynes
The Teen Wolf actor arrived at this year’s red carpet in a neon green Dior Men suit. For his footwear, Haynes wore a pair of black platform boots.
Nessa Diab
The television personality and co-host of the MTV VMAs red carpet livestream walked the red carpet in a black, shimmery gown. She paired the sleeveless dress with hot pink heeled boots.
