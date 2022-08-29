2022 MTV VMAs: Anitta makes history as first Brazilian winner and performer
‘Tonight I performed here a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime,’ singer said
Brazilian performer Anitta made history with her nomination, performance and win at MTV’s 2022 VMAs on Sunday (28 August).
The “Envolver” singer was the first person from her nation to do any of the above at the longrunning US awards ceremony.
In her speech after winning the award for Best Latin, Anitta said: “For whoever doesn’t know this, tonight it’s history, it’s the first time of Brazil here.”
The singer added: “Tonight I performed here a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime; I was born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil.”
Anitta, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, was likely referring to her style of funk carioca, also known as favela funk.
In the 1990s, bills were passed in Rio seeking to investigate funk performers and ban events, which the government saw as politically anti-establishment.
“The term ‘funkeiro’ became synonymous with ‘criminal’ in the media,” Carlos Palombini, Professor of Musicology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, told DJ Mag.
Anitta has also been an outspoken critic of President Jair Bolsonaro throughout her music career.
The far-right leader has recently petitioned outlaw “political demonstrations” by performers.
In his ruling, the electoral justice Raul Araújo ruled that “ostentatious and extemporaneous” electioneering from musicians performing at Lollapalooza was forbidden, with a 50,000 reais fine (about £8,000) for any violations.
“50 thousand? Darn … one less bag,” Anitta tweeted in response, adding: “GET OUT BOLSONAROOOOO. Does this law also apply outside Brazil? Cos I only play international festivals.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies