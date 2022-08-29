Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brazilian performer Anitta made history with her nomination, performance and win at MTV’s 2022 VMAs on Sunday (28 August).

The “Envolver” singer was the first person from her nation to do any of the above at the longrunning US awards ceremony.

In her speech after winning the award for Best Latin, Anitta said: “For whoever doesn’t know this, tonight it’s history, it’s the first time of Brazil here.”

The singer added: “Tonight I performed here a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime; I was born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil.”

Anitta, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, was likely referring to her style of funk carioca, also known as favela funk.

In the 1990s, bills were passed in Rio seeking to investigate funk performers and ban events, which the government saw as politically anti-establishment.

Anitta accepts an award for Best Latin video for "Envolver" onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

“The term ‘funkeiro’ became synonymous with ‘criminal’ in the media,” Carlos Palombini, Professor of Musicology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, told DJ Mag.

Anitta has also been an outspoken critic of President Jair Bolsonaro throughout her music career.

The far-right leader has recently petitioned outlaw “political demonstrations” by performers.

In his ruling, the electoral justice Raul Araújo ruled that “ostentatious and extemporaneous” electioneering from musicians performing at Lollapalooza was forbidden, with a 50,000 reais fine (about £8,000) for any violations.

“50 thousand? Darn … one less bag,” Anitta tweeted in response, adding: “GET OUT BOLSONAROOOOO. Does this law also apply outside Brazil? Cos I only play international festivals.”

