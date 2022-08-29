Jump to content
MTV VMAs: ‘Fired up’ fans react to Bad Bunny kissing a man during his performance

‘That man is so sexy and confident,’ one fan wrote

Peony Hirwani
Monday 29 August 2022 04:14
Comments
(Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G)

Bad Bunny fans are all “fired up” as the rapper kissed one of his backing dancers during his 2022 MTV Video Music Awards live performance.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, who won the Album of the Year award, shared a passionate kiss with one of the dancers on stage during his remote performance from Yankee Stadium.

“Bad Bunny kissing a guy at the VMAs. That’s it. That’s the f***ing tweet. We have a chance boys!!!” one person wrote.

Another person added: “Bad Bunny kissing a man during his performance is the moment the world needed.”

Many fans also said the kiss was “hot as f***”.

One person wrote: “Bad Bunny kissing a guy tonight made my whole mf year. That man is so sexy and confident.”

Bunny gave a remote performance from his World’s Hottest Tour stop at New York’s Yankee Stadium for the VMAs.

The “Moscow Mule” singer performed his hit song “Tití Me Preguntó” with a crew of backup dancers dressed in wedding dresses and Puerto Rican and the Dominican Republic flags framing the stage.

(Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G)

Bunny also made history by becoming the first Latin R&B artist to ever win Artist of the Year at the VMAs.

Follow live updates from the 2022 MTV VMAs here.

Comments

