MTV VMAs: ‘Fired up’ fans react to Bad Bunny kissing a man during his performance
‘That man is so sexy and confident,’ one fan wrote
Bad Bunny fans are all “fired up” as the rapper kissed one of his backing dancers during his 2022 MTV Video Music Awards live performance.
The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, who won the Album of the Year award, shared a passionate kiss with one of the dancers on stage during his remote performance from Yankee Stadium.
“Bad Bunny kissing a guy at the VMAs. That’s it. That’s the f***ing tweet. We have a chance boys!!!” one person wrote.
Another person added: “Bad Bunny kissing a man during his performance is the moment the world needed.”
Many fans also said the kiss was “hot as f***”.
One person wrote: “Bad Bunny kissing a guy tonight made my whole mf year. That man is so sexy and confident.”
Bunny gave a remote performance from his World’s Hottest Tour stop at New York’s Yankee Stadium for the VMAs.
The “Moscow Mule” singer performed his hit song “Tití Me Preguntó” with a crew of backup dancers dressed in wedding dresses and Puerto Rican and the Dominican Republic flags framing the stage.
Bunny also made history by becoming the first Latin R&B artist to ever win Artist of the Year at the VMAs.
