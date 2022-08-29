Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bad Bunny fans are all “fired up” as the rapper kissed one of his backing dancers during his 2022 MTV Video Music Awards live performance.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, who won the Album of the Year award, shared a passionate kiss with one of the dancers on stage during his remote performance from Yankee Stadium.

“Bad Bunny kissing a guy at the VMAs. That’s it. That’s the f***ing tweet. We have a chance boys!!!” one person wrote.

Another person added: “Bad Bunny kissing a man during his performance is the moment the world needed.”

Many fans also said the kiss was “hot as f***”.

One person wrote: “Bad Bunny kissing a guy tonight made my whole mf year. That man is so sexy and confident.”

Bunny gave a remote performance from his World’s Hottest Tour stop at New York’s Yankee Stadium for the VMAs.

The “Moscow Mule” singer performed his hit song “Tití Me Preguntó” with a crew of backup dancers dressed in wedding dresses and Puerto Rican and the Dominican Republic flags framing the stage.

(Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G)

Bunny also made history by becoming the first Latin R&B artist to ever win Artist of the Year at the VMAs.

Follow live updates from the 2022 MTV VMAs here.