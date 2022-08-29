Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lizzo has a message for the press.

During her 2022 MTV VMAs acceptance speech for the Video for Good Award, the 34-year-old singer called out “the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press”.

“You know what? I’m gonna say nothing. Maybe something like ‘Lizzo why don’t you clap back?’” she said. “Because b*itch, I’m winning h*e.

“This b*itch is winning, h*e,” Lizzo then yelled out of excitement.

This statement came after the “Good as Hell” singer performed the first two official singles from her 2022 album Special.

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has taken a swipe at the press.

In 2019, when Pitchfork published a 6.5 star review for her album Cuz I Love You, the singer wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “PEOPLE WHO ‘REVIEW’ ALBUMS AND DON’T MAKE MUSIC THEMSELVES SHOULD BE UNEMPLOYED.”

Lizzo is nominated for five awards at this year’s VMAs: Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best pop, Video for Good and Song of the Summer, the last four all for “About Damn Time.”

Earlier this year, Lizzo officially declared herself a “body icon” as she spoke about redefining beauty standards in a new interview.

“I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day,” she told People.

She added: “It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard.”

Follow live updates from the 2022 MTV VMAs here.