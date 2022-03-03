Lizzo declares herself a body icon: ‘I’m stepping into my confidence and my power’

Lizzo officially declared herself a “body icon” as the 33-year-old singer spoke about redefining beauty standards in a new interview.

“I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day,” she told People.

She added: “It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard.”

The “Good As Hell” singer admitted that she’s “stepping into her confidence” to create her own standard.

“What I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard,” Lizzo said.

The Detroit-born singer also discussed the stereotypes she has faced because of her size.

“The funny, fat friend. I played that trope in high school,” Lizzo recalled. “Or the friend who is gonna beat your ass cause she’s big. Or it’s the big girl who’s insecure cause she’s big. I don’t think I’m the only kind of fat girl there is. I want us to be freed from that box we’ve been put in.”

Lizzo recently announced a project with Amazon Studios and Prime Video for her new show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The unscripted series follows “10 hopeful women moving into the Big Grrrls House, [as] they must prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the centre stage”.