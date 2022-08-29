Jump to content
Taylor Swift announces new album at MTV VMAs: ‘I will tell you more at midnight’

The 32-year-old singer said that her new album will drop on 21 October

Peony Hirwani
Monday 29 August 2022 04:37
Comments

VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift raps along to Nicki Minaj medley

Taylor Swift has announced a new album.

During her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the 32-year-old singer said that her new album will drop on 21 October.

“I will tell you more at midnight,” Swift said.

The Lover singer wowed fans with a surprise appearance at this year’s VMAs at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium on Sunday, 28 August.

The artist, who has a storied relationship with the awards, wore a dazzling, sheer diamond-look ensemble by designer Oscar de la Renta.

Returning to the awards after a three-year hiatus, Swift was nominated in all five categories, winning Best Longform Video, for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film, as well as Video of the Year.

The song is largely believed to be inspired by Swift’s former relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, though, the singer has never explicitly confirmed this.

During the award show, Swift was also spotted fangirling over Nicki Minaj during the rapper’s performance.

(Getty Images)

She was filmed rapping all the words to Minaj’s “Super Bass” as the MC performed it live.

The singer was also spotted cheering on Minaj, asking people around her to stand up during the rapper’s Video Vanguard award speech.

