The Police ‘Every Breath You Take’ reaches one billion YouTube views

The 1983 single reached No.1 in the UK and America and is one of the band’s most celebrated tracks

Megan Graye
Wednesday 19 October 2022 09:40
Documentary tells story of legendary band The Police

The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” music video has surpassed one billion streams on YouTube.

The 1983 single features on the band’s last album Synchronicity, and is one of their most revered tracks.

It was so successful that after reaching No.1 in the UK Chart, it remained there for over a month. It was also the only track by The Police to reach No.1 in America. The song has since also racked up over one billion streams on Spotify.

In the black and white video, the three-piece band can be seen playing in a large room lit with a big window, with silhouettes appearing throughout. Frontman Sting is central to the video and plays the double bass while singing.

Despite its 1980s release, the video for the song was only uploaded 12 years ago – meaning it has achieved the impressive milestone in this short time. It is the 225th video to reach one billion views.

The Police – made up of Sting (lead vocals, bass guitar), Stewart Copeland (drums) and Andy Summers (guitar) – are one of the UK’s most successful bands, selling over 75 million records.

The band achieved great global success throughout the early 1980s, taking home Brits and Grammys. In 2003, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Forming in 1977 as part of the new wave movement, The Police performed and wrote together until 1986. In 2007, they reunited for a one-off tour, resulting in one of the highest grossing tours of the year.

