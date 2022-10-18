Rod Stewart rents home in Berkshire for family of Ukrainian refugees

Sir Rod Stewart has rented a Berkshire property to house a family of Ukrainian refugees after they were forced to flee due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Parents Rostyslav and Olena will take residence in the star’s house, with their five children, who fled to England without guarantee of a place to stay.

Stewart, who was introduced to the family during his activist work, rented and furnished the house for the family.

He has pledged to pay their rent and bills for at least a year so they can settle, The Mirror reports.

