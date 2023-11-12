Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss in public for first time on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared their first public kiss after her concert in Argentina on Saturday night (11 November).

Swift, 33, is in the middle of her massive Eras Tour and celebrated the conclusion of a performance in Buenos Aires by planting a kiss on the NFL player backstage.

While their romance is highly publicised, Taylor and Travis have stopped short of officially confirming they’re together, but a kiss caught on camera should put any doubts to bed.

Earlier in the evening, Swift delighted fans as she changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” by singing: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”